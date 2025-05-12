Alison Hammond impresses fans with fitness transformation and food secrets

When there is a will, there is a way-Alison Hammond perfectly embodies this proverb.

The This Morning presenter, 50, continues to impress fans not only with her hosting skills but also with her remarkable lifestyle transformation.

Alison recently shared a glimpse into her daily routine after shedding an incredible 11 stone and successfully reversing her pre-diabetic diagnosis.

The secret to her success seems rooted in her 'early to bed, early to rise', mantra.

She begins her day with an immunity-boosting ginger shot, followed by a healthy breakfast of eggs, bacon and sausages.

On studio days, Alison treats herself to Caribbean cuisine for lunch-typically rice, peas, and chicken. If she's at home, she prefers a hearty homemade lasagne.

By the afternoon, she's often at the cinema, engage din DIY projects, cleaning, or involved in some spots activity. For dinner, she enjoys whipping up delicious dishes curried goat and rice or chicken fried rice, Alison told the Sunday Times magazine.

Alison's inspiring transformation comes after she opened up about her fitness regime, crediting consistency and mindful eating for her impressive 11-stone weight loss.



