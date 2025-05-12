Beyoncé recovers from 'awkward' stage moment

Beyoncé takes internet by storm with viral concert moment

Beyoncé turned heads after an awkward moment from her recent performance went viral.

The 43-year-old singer, who garnered recognition for her many chart-topping albums and singles, wrapped up the final show of her five-night run in Los Angeles on Friday, May 9.

In the viral video shared by a fan on X, formerly Twitter, the CUFF IT hitmaker is seen sitting on a large golden throne, surrounded by a robot that pours liquid into the glass placed on the arm of the chair.

However, the robot accidentally spills some of the liquid onto the seat, prompting Beyoncé to glance up at it with an amused look.

The fan captioned the post, “Beyoncé wanted to laugh so bad… she looked up at the robot like it wasn’t a robot.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and quickly flooded the comments section with hilarious messages.

One fan wrote, “she wanted to laugh so bad.”

The Cowboy Carter Tour, which began in Los Angeles on April 28, includes 27 more shows in cities such as Chicago, New York, and international stops in the United Kingdom and France.

For the unversed, the final show will take place on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.