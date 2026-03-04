Megan Fox breaks social media silence: 'I'm alive'

Megan Fox has an update for her almost 21 million followers on Instagram that she is "alive."

The Jennifer's Body alum took to her official account on the image-sharing social media site on Tuesday, March 3, and to break the silence on the wiped out page.

To mark her return to Instagram, Meghan dropped daring snaps from her seemingly recent photoshoot.

"Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed," she wrote in the caption of the carousel, along with the five glimpses from the shoot.

She also took to her Stories and took a moment to proudly announce her comeback.

"I'm alive, new pics just dropped," she penned and also reposted two snaps from the carousel.

Fans could not hold back and rushed to the comment section of her post and reacted to her return.

"WAIT WHAT YOU FINALLY POSTED," one fan wrote with several crying emojis.

Another follower penned, "WE LOVE MEGAN IS BACK BUTTON."

While a third commenter asked Meghan not to "ever leave again!!!"

In the sea of comments, Meghan's ex, Machine Gun Kelly, also shared a cheeky response over her social media comeback.

Kelly wrote, "Stoked i have your phone number."

Fox, who will turn 40 in May, removed all the content from her Instagram page on her 38th birthday and unfollowed everyone she previously followed.

She once deactivated her account, too, in 2023 and returned to announce that she did not cheated on MGK while dating at the time.

For those unversed, MGK and Meghan dated on and off until they split in November 2024. The pair welcomed their first kid, daughter Saga Blade, in March 2025 following their break up.