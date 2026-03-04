Christina Applegate confesses she was 'madly in love' with Johnny Depp

Christina Applegate is looking back at her teenage crush.

The 54-year-old actress opened up about the challenges she faced early in her career and her recent health scare after her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, in her new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, which already hit the shelves.

She revealed in her book, “In my closet there is a locked box of all my journals from the age of 13 to the time I stopped wanting to write. Lucky you — the box is open.”

And Johnny Depp made appearances in her journal multiple times as she admitted that she “was madly in love” with him at the age of 15.

The Dead to Me star wrote in her memoir that Depp, who is now 62 years old, “was part of my friend group growing up, a group that included my still‑best friend, Sam Sarkar.”

It is “very clear” from Applegate's diary entries from her teenage era that she “was in love with Johnny Depp for years."

"My journals are filled with complicated and ever-changing feelings," Applegate admitted.

One of the entries Applegate shared in her memoir read, “I’ve been having really strange dreams about Johnny of all people. I can’t really analyze them because I don’t remember what they are once I wake up. I can only remember who’s in them ... Johnny.”

The actress added at the time, “I can’t sit here and wish he was something that he’s not. I can’t change him. But yet I wish I could get through to him.”