Christina Applegate confesses she realized ex Johnathon Schaech 'was not the man' on wedding day

Christina Applegate is getting honest about her wedding to Johnathon Schaech.

The 54-year-old actress, who recalled her past relationships in her new memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, that she had a feeling while walking down the aisle that her marriage to Johnathon was “doomed."

Discussing her first marriage, Christina revealed that every aspect of their nuptials was "perfect" but she it hit her on the wedding day that Johnathon "was not the man" for her.

The Dead to Me star described her wedding to Johnathn as "a master class in anal perfectionism," with a ceremony “choreographed within an inch of its life.”

"But that wasn't the worst thing," she continued her book, "The worst thing was the moment I walked around the corner and into the ceremony. One of my favorite songs was playing, and when I looked hard at the face of my husband-to-be, I thought, 'Oh f***. F***, oh f***.' "

On why she did not stop the wedding at the moment, Christina revealed, "I kept thinking, ‘Don’t be that guy. Don’t be that guy. Don’t be that guy. You’re sabotaging. You’re sabotaging. You’re sabotaging.’ Because there I was in my custom gown, the center of this beautiful f****** wedding filled with all the perfect that you could possibly imagine."

"And I knew right then that this was not the man for me," she admitted.

Christina then went on to share her two cents with women, writing, If you go on a first date with a guy and you don't like his shoes, run — shoes are a telltale sign of whether or not a relationship will last. For our first date, he had shown up in boots, but not even cowboy boots. I think they were supposed to look like a cowboy boot, but they missed the mark by a wide margin. No one should wear such things, but especially not if you live in Los Angeles."