Nicole Kidman says ‘I can remove all the organs’ ahead of new role

Nicole Kidman is boasting her experience with performing autopsy..

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon about her new role as pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta in the upcoming Prime series “Scarpetta,” the actress admitted she can remove all organs.

“I can remove all the organs,” Kidman revealed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

“I can name them all,” she continued.

“Unless I misunderstood. Maybe it was on a dummy or something, but either way,” the 58-year-old teased. “I can remove the lungs and the liver and the gallbladder and the intestines.”

Kidman then revealed she learnt about the body “because it’s part of the job, and I worked with an incredible medical examiner, and I studied him.”