Hailey Bieber reveals doctors warned her not to get pregnant: 'It was a surprise'

Hailey Bieber's motherhood journey was a 'surprise' for her after she was diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

The model recently opened up about her pregnancy journey during an appearance on the SHE MD podcast.

Hailey revealed that before getting pregnant with her son Jack Blues, whom she welcomed with husband, singer Justin Bieber in August 2024, it was revealed to her she had a uterine septum which increases the risk of miscarriage and premature delivery.

So when the cohost, Mary Alice Haney, asked Hailey if her pregnancy was a surprise or if she was trying, the doting mom revealed that “it was a surprise."

She told me this was going to happen because she was like…” Hailey said of her OB/GYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who is also co-host of the podcast.

The doctor replied, “And I told her like, ‘Don’t get pregnant!’ "

Explaining her condition, Hailey said, “Yeah. So I had a septum in my uterus, and Dr. A kept saying, ‘Well, we need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue.' "

"'I don’t really know. We've got to see. I might have to give you a small surgery for it. Not sure.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Well, I’m not thinking about getting pregnant right now, so we’ll just cross that bridge when we get there.’ And then I magically got pregnant.”

“And then she calls me, and she’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ ” Dr. Aliabadi quipped.

Upon Haney's inquiry, Dr. Aliabadi shared that "uterine septum is genetic" and women are "born with it."

It is a "little wall that comes in" a normal-shaped uterus, the doctor explained.

She revealed that there could be "a mild, moderate or a severe septum" depending on its length.

As Hailey's septum was moderate, her miscarriage risk with pregnancy was "25 to 40%" and "10 to 20%" possibility of preterm delivery.

“Which I think was our bigger scare," Hailey remarked. “Because we realized as the baby was growing, the septum it was, you know, expanding. Everything was opening and doing what it needed to do, luckily.”