Rebecca Gayheart marks daughter special day 12 days after Eric Dane's death

Rebecca Gayheart is celebrating her eldest daughter's birthday days after Eric Dane's death.

The 54-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, March 3, to mark her daughter Billie's 16th birthday.

In the celebratory post, Rebecca posted a throwback snap of Billie, in which she looks younger.

In the picture, the younger self of Billie can be seen enjoying ice cream while she is sitting at a table.

The doting mom also penned down a sweet note for Billie, expressing her love for her teenage daughter.

"Happy Sweet 16 to the sweetest girl," Rebecca wrote in the caption.

She gushed, "Mommy loves you to the moon and back unconditionally forever and ever."

Along with Billie, Rebecca also shares daughter Georgia, 13, with Dane.

This birthday note came just 12 days after Dane's death, who passed away after an intense battle with ALS.

A statement shared by his family announcing his demise, read, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."