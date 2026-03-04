Kanye West's insane spending habits revealed: 'He could afford it'

Lil Uzi Vert reveals Kanye West dropped millions on designer clothes

Kanye West, before he was cancelled widely, had a net worth running into over a billion dollars. With such wealth, Lil Uzi Vert, a fellow rapper, has given an insight into the Chicago rapper's spending spree.



They shared that the Grammy winner spent millions of dollars on luxury clothing brands such as Balenciaga as well as other brands.

But Vert – who was hanging out with him in 2020 – said he was unable to match Ye's spending habits when he tried to buy designer outfits similar to what the Donda hitmaker was buying.

"Around that time, I really was swiping my card to the max," he explained. "I was keeping up with Kanye West around that time," the rapper told Dazed.

Unable to match his spending habits, Vert admitted West could afford it ten times more than him.

"The reason I say Kanye West is because he was covering a heavy tab."

"He was putting all his clothes in storage. He was spending millions, and I was too, but the crazy thing is that I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me."

Vert, on the other hand, in the interview, offered an insight into the album they are working on.

"You've got to understand, I've got so many flows," he said, adding, "My fans don’t really appreciate when I make a big mainstream song. They say, ‘Well, we want a trapped-out Uzi. ’"

'Then I make a trap song, and they say, "Uzi, you know better than this; you make quality music. We can’t even hear it."' So instead of meeting those people in the middle, I make two different genres of music… I have my real drops that I usually drop on holidays, or I have a countdown."

Vert's last album was Eternal Atake 2 in 2024.