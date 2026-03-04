Priyanka Chopra Jonas says marrying Nick felt like 'third or fourth lifetime'

Priyanka Chopra gets honest the moment during her marriage to Nick Jonas that finally hit her.

The Bollywood actress candidly spoke about her marriage to Nick in 2018 and their love for each other in a recent appearance on the March 3 episode of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals.

Host Josh Scherer told Priyanka of Nicks that he had shared his thoughts on reincarnation and his desire to see Priyanka in their "next life," as he made an appearance on the show in July 2025.

Priyanka replied that she carries the same belief and as she reflects on her courtship period, the way things moved proved their belief.

And, the Quantico alum admitted, the final ceremony of their wedding, which consisted of two ceremonies, a western wedding and Indian nuptials, hit with the significance of it.

She said of the fire ceremony of their Indian wedding, "We had, like, four pundits, which are Indian priests, sitting and chanting. I walked down, and my mom had changed the whole downstairs —all the couches were moved, there was low seating, there was a Havan Kund in the middle, which is for a fire ceremony, and there were these pundits just chanting."

"The whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life."

Priyanka continued, "It didn't hit me when he put the ring on my finger ... but when we walked in hand in hand, I was like, 'Oh, things are shifting. This is different.' I go from my mom to my husband. [I'm] choosing my family. So the gravity of that was not lost on either of us."

After the ceremony, Nick told her, "I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime," Priyanka revealed.

Explaining her Hindu wedding nuptial, in which the couple completes seven circles around the fire, which indicates their promise of uniting for seven lifetimes. "We believe in reincarnation, and we believe that you find your person again and again and again."

She added, "And when he said that to me, I thought about it for a second, we're in our third or fourth [lifetime], and I said, 'Why do you say that?' He said, 'Because it's so familiar. It feels like home, but at the same time I want to experience so much of it together.' I mean, how are you not gonna marry that man?"

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2018 and are parents of a two-year-old daughter, Malti.