Megan Fox makes blunt admission about never loving her body?

Megan Fox admits bluntly, 'I never loved my body ever'

Megan Fox, besides her acting chops, has stolen the limelight for her appearance. However, unlike the craze of her shape, she had admitted to never "loving my body".



In previously made remarks while featuring on the Sports Illustrated cover, Fox said, “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

Despite being critical of her image, the Transformers alum said she had an "obsession" with her body ever since her childhood.

But she did not put the fingers on her upbringing for this obsession.

“It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged,” she shared.

Megan Fox returned to Instagram

For two months, Fox was missing from Instagram.

Then, out of the blue, the Jennifer's Body star stunned fans by posting sultry snaps from a photo shoot with the caption, "I'm alive; new pics just dropped."

Meanwhile, Fox's relationship with her ex Machine Gun Kelly is, at best, co-parenting, and traces of romance are over, said a source to People previously.

"They haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now, and whatever they had romantically is done."

"Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting," the source added.

"Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter. That’s genuinely her priority," the insider concluded.