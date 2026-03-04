Ryan Gosling reveals secret role played by his daughters in 'Project Hail Mary'

n Gosling reveals secret role played by his daughters in 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling's daughters assisted him during the filming of his new movie.

The Fall Guy actor revealed to People in a recent interview that his daughters, whom he welcomed with his longtime partner, Eva Mendes, sometimes voiced his alien pal during his absence in Project Hail Mary off-camera so he can stay in character.

The fictional movie tells a story of a science teacher, played by Ryan, who is sent to space to save Humankind and there he meets an alien named Rocky who is also on the same quest.

"Sometimes when I was working and I needed to sort of switch things up or whatever, my kids would come in and I had an earpiece in my ear and they would talk for Rocky, so I could talk to them as Rocky," Ryan shared.

"And there's some moments in the movie where I'm laughing or I'm just so charmed by him, which is like, it's actually my kids talking to me and helping me out," Ryan said of his daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 11, and Amada Lee, nine.

The Rocky’s character is originally voiced by James Ortiz.

"They've seen many cuts of this film," Ryan shared. "They've given me many notes."

When asked about any favorite memory from the pre-production phase, he recalled, "When I was trying on stuff for the character and my daughter came by, and she was like, 'You look smart in glasses.' And I was like, 'I need to look smart in this, so I will thank you for that.'"