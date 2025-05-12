'John Wick' director gives subtle update about fifth sequel starring Keanu Reeves

Ana de Armas starrer 'Ballerina' serves as spin off set between John Wick 3 and 4

Director Chad Stahelski has shared a new update regarding John Wick 5.

The fresh development has hinted that the new sequel might take a little longer to come out in theatres.

Stahelski confirmed that the creators do have an idea for the fifth entry, but it will take some time to put things together.

In conversation with Collider, the filmmaker opened, "If you want a John Wick 5, you're going to have to sit back a little bit and you have to let me and Keanu grow as human beings, experience some new s*** and experiment with different styles, go to different places."

The American stuntman explained that he has been travelling to different parts of the world for a year and a half trying to come up with new characters and a perfect story.

"You know, I've been traveling all over the world for almost a year and a half now, trying to come up with other places I love and things to do, and meeting people that I'm modeling characters after”, he added.

Chad claimed, “If you want a new movie, if you want something fresh, you got to let us go experience fresh s***, and that’s how we build the movies."

At present, the 56-year-old is looking forward to the release of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina featuring Ana de Armas in key role.