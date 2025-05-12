Diddy's mom, kids watch from gallery as trial begins with opening statements

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' seven children have been vocally supportive of their father

Sean "Diddy" Combs walked into a Manhattan federal courtroom Monday morning with his family watching from the gallery as opening statements in his sex trafficking trial prepared to get underway.

According to Pinkvilla, the 55-year-old music mogul was greeted by nearly all of his children and his mother, Janice Combs. Spotting them from across the room, he placed his hand over his heart, smiled, formed a heart with his fingers, and blew a kiss to one of his sons before settling in next to his legal team.

Diddy’s six children — Quincy Brown, 33, Christian “King” Combs, 27, Justin Combs, 31, and Chance Combs and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, all 18 — were all present, except for his youngest, three-year-old daughter Love.

The family, who walked into the courtroom hand-in-hand, per US Weekly, has been vocal about their support.

“The past month has devastated our family,” Quincy wrote in a joint statement following Diddy’s arrest last year. “We stand united, supporting you every step of the way… WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

Ahead of opening statements, Diddy appeared composed as he reviewed documents with his attorney, Teny Geragos. He shook hands with jury consultant Linda Moreno and hugged his legal team.

Singer and ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura is expected to be among the first witnesses. Prosecutors also revealed they’ve been unable to reach one of the alleged victims — referred to as “Victim 3” — who is now unlikely to testify.