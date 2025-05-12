Michael Bublé ‘thrilled’ to return to ‘The Voice’ for third season

Michael Bublé is thrilled to return for the third season as a coach on The Voice.

On May 12, NBC announced that the Canadian musician will make a comeback to the singing competition show this fall, as he becomes one of the first musicians to be a coach for more than two consecutive seasons.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Michael revealed that this is “the best job” he’s ever had.

“Going to work every day is a joy, and I’m so thrilled to be back for Season 28,” said the 49-year-old.

The singer recalled his days when he was a contestant just like the new ones.

“I know how badly they want it and how hard it is to get there,” remarked Michael.

The Sway crooner stated, “I’ve had my dream come true, and the fact that I get to be a part of helping someone else in their journey to do that same thing, there’s nothing better.”

“It is really fulfilling,” he continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michael explained why The Voice still a success after so many years.

“It’s because of the artists. The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process,” mentioned the singer.

For the unversed, Michael started his journey as a coach on The Voice in 2024 alongside Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg.

Reflecting on his first-ever blind audition experience in the same year, the Spicy Margarita crooner told NBC that it “wasn’t what I am best at”.

“I tried to do it with humour, to be self-deprecating and to hope that you could break down barriers that way,” he pointed out.

Michael further said, “It would have been harder for me, I think in other seasons where there was a different energy, like more of an edge of Coaches kind of fighting each other.”

However, the singer added he was “trying to be genuine, to tell people that I might be able to help them, and use humour, again, just to break down those walls”.

“Because my dad always said: If you're good, you don't have to tell people,” he stated.