Tom Cruise reveals future plans ahead of ‘MI8’

Tom Cruise reveals future plans in Hollywood ahead of ‘MI8’

Tom Cruise opened up about one surprising genre he still wants to fulfill.

The Top Gun: Maverick star while reflecting on his successful career at the British Film Institute (BFI) in London, revealed one role he wishes to do.

When asked what is still on his bucket lit to perform, the Rock of Ages actor said, "Definitely musicals."

"Drama, action, adventures. It’s endless. My goals are endless," he added.

The event, Tom Cruise in Conversation, was held ahead of the actor receiving the BFI Fellowship organisation’s highest honour, this week.

Cruise discussed several memorable moments from his career during the conversation, including his work in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Talking about the film and how he ended up with the role, Cruise quipped, "I loved the theme music."

"And I thought it would be interesting to take a Cold War TV series and turn it into action. I wanted action and suspense," he said.

The seemingly last instalment of the saga, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Nick Offerman and Pom Klementieff.

The film is slated for release on May 23.