Halsey fails to get cast in Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'?

'Closer' singer makes shocking claims about her casting in 'Sinners'

Halsey recently made a confession about her casting in Ryan Coogler’s super hit film, Sinners.

The 2025 film starring Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld in the lead roles, turned out to be a box office hit.

Coogler’s directed musical horror flick showcased Jordan playing the role of twin brothers Smoke and Stack.

The film is set in the 1930s Mississippi Delta, explores the supernatural horror and the complex relationship between the twin brothers.

The hidden fact that no one might know about the blockbuster film is Without Me singer also read the script of this project. However, she did not get cast in it.

While chatting at In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, the 30-year-old American singer was asked if she has seen the movie.

To which, she replied, "Not yet”, while adding, “I read the script though. I did read the script. There's not a lot of white-passing Black girls in Hollywood. So, I did read the script."

The Closer singer revealed that she was being considered for the role of Mary, played by Steinfeld.

However, Halsey also believes that the 28-year-old’s casting makes ‘perfect sense.’

Sinners earned 97% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, it collected over $200 million globally.