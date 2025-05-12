'One Direction' singer Niall Horan confirms return to 'The Voice' season 28

Niall Horan to serve as coach along with Snoop Dogg

Niall Horan, globally acclaimed for being a part of the former band One Direction, has yet marked his return to the big platform.

The 31-year-old served as one of the coaches of the famous American reality TV show The Voice for season 23 and 24, which he won with contestants Gina Miles and Huntley respectively.

After a small hiatus, the Slow Hands singer is marking his comeback to the NBC backed show as a coach.

Previously, he departed from the show to take a break from his coaching duties to focus on his scheduled tour for 2024.

Earlier today, NBC shared a video presenting this year’s coaches that included Horan along with the popular Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé.

The former 1D singer also reacted to NBC’s special announcement as he wrote, “Excited to be back.”

He even re-shared the story on his Instagram account with a hashtag that read, “#TeamNiall”.

Besides this, the Irish singer announced a few days back that he is back in the studio and has started working on his fourth studio album.

Niall rose to fame with One Direction, which also included other vocalists including Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.