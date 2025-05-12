'Lilo & Stitch' director sets record straight on live-action remake criticism

Lilo & Stitch director reacts to live-action criticism

Lilo & Stitch director has finally decided to put his foot down, responding to biggest fan criticism of live-action remake.

Dean Fleischer Camp, who is also known for directing the highly-acclaimed Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, didn’t hesitate to set the record straight on the 2002 Disney film.

The filmmaker took to his TikTok to address concerns surrounding Earth expert alien’s fashion preferences.

He said, "I have had people message me, 'Why is Pleakley not wearing a dress?' And I just want to say, I tried… I tried.”

In addition, he showcased an early sketch of the live-action’s version of Pheakly sporting a floral, blue dress alongside a red wig.

During an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Camp explained how CGI nearly failed to recreate human outfits for the character in the film.

The director explained at the time, "The humour of them walking around Hawaii dressed in these terrible disguises where Pleakley still has one eyeball, it's a little harder to buy in live action.”

For the unversed, the film is slated to release on May 23, 2025, including engagements in RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, and 4DX.