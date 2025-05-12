King Charles foundation makes surprising decision

King Charles III took a big step as he offered a huge opportunity for young minds at his royal charity.

The King's Foundation has released a list of 35 "changemakers" under the age of 35 to mark the charity's 35th anniversary.

The educational charity, formerly known as the Prince's Foundation, established by King Charles in 1990. It is separate from the King's Trust, which focuses on supporting vulnerable young people aged 11 to 30.

The monarch has selected 35 ambassadors to fly the flag for his beloved heritage crafts.

The list, which was compiled following a "nationwide search for the next generation of makers and changemakers," features a diverse range of talented individuals including silversmiths, composers and inventors.

Among the notable names on the list is Jack Harries, a filmmaker with 3.5 million YouTube followers who was arrested in 2019 during an 'Extinction Rebellion' protest after gluing his hands to a hotel door at a petroleum conference in London. He was later acquitted of criminal damage and aggravated trespass charges.

The foundation's work reflects the King's longstanding commitment to promoting traditional craftsmanship alongside innovative design approaches.

In 2020, he and his twin brother Finn established Earthrise Studio, a media company focused on environmental issues. Harries reflected on his journey from activism to media creation, saying: "We spent a few years going on Extinction Rebellion protests but our friends and family didn't want to go on the marches; it all felt a bit extreme."

"We wanted to find a way to bridge the gap and try to change the perception of what it is to be an environmentalist," he added.

The King's Foundation selected him for his work as a "storyteller who uses media to spotlight urgent global issues" and whose approach "blends art and activism, aiming to spark conversation, inspire action and redefine what it means to be a creator in the 21st century."

The foundation priviously faced scrutiny and potential changes following a review of its governance and operations.