Miley Cyrus doesn’t know is she wants ‘kids or not’

Miley Cyrus talks about motherhood

Miley Cyrus doesn’t seem so sure about motherhood.



The Disney alum, 31-year-old now, told W in an interview that she hasn’t decided about having kids, not now at least.

"I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, 'I am a woman.' I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not," she says.

While the longtime singer, who has been dating musician Maxx Morando for more than two years, doesn’t have any biological children yet, like to think of her fans the same as her "kids".

"I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids," she told the magazine, channeling her famous godmother, Dolly Parton.

Cyrus has previously acknowledged her reluctance to consider being a parent. She used the excuse that she was delaying motherhood due to environmental concerns in 2019, just before her and Liam Hemsworth divorced.

"We've been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it's exhausted. It can't produce. We’re getting handed a piece-of-s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she told Elle at the time.

"Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that."