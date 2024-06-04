Shania Twain appreciates fans for capturing hilarious slip-up: Watch

Shania Twain caught in ‘perfectly hilarious’ moment during recent show

Shania Twain laughed off a slip-up during her recent Las Vegas concert onstage.



Twain, 51, on Sunday shared a hilarious video of herself where she accidentally sang into a drumstick instead of mic.

The video clip sent fans and the singer into fits of laughter after she performed her hit song If You're Not in It for Love and unintentionally alternated her mic with drumstick.

The No One Needs to Know singer immediately realised her mirthful act and burst into giggles, "Oh my God! That was hilarious."

Twain, like a good sport, also thanked her fans for capturing the moment as she reposted a TikTok. "I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again.”

Fans were quick to flock the comment section as one wrote, “So hilarious.”

While another added, “I cannot get over this. It’s sooo perfectly hilarious.”

The third one chimed in, “this is the best.”

The You’re Still the One singer began her Las Vegas Residency on May 10 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

During opening night, the singer enthused that she felt at ease with her welcoming audience which led her to share some intimate details.

“I’m comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home,” she told People Magazine of the moment during a conversation the following day.

The residency will continue till December 2024.