Ben Affleck opens up about struggles of dating amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck likens himself to his character Christian Wolff in 'The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck is getting real about his post-divorce dating struggles.

While promoting his upcoming film, The Accountant 2, the Oscar-winning actor admitted that when it comes to flirting, he relates to his awkward character, Christian Wolff.

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that,” Affleck, 51, said during a promotional event.

He further explained, “He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable... like so many of us.”

The Good Will Hunting star admitted that navigating the early stages of dating can feel impossible sometimes.

“What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?” he said, noting that it’s “not easy for anyone” to figure out.

The Gone Girl star’s refreshingly honest comments come three months after finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. The former couple, who famously rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades, called it quits in 2024 after two years of marriage.

Despite a rumoured fling with Kick Kennedy last summer, Affleck is reportedly just “casually dating” as he dips his toes into the dating world again.