Katy Perry vows to 'sing in space' in spaceship tour video hours before launch

Katy Perry will join Lauren Sanchez, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Gayle King.

Katy Perry wants fans to hear her roar from outer space.

Just hours ahead of her historic flight into space on Monday, April 14, the pop icon took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look inside the Blue Origin spaceship, which will host the first all-female crew going into space since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963.

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality…” Perry, 40, captioned the video.

Dressed in a blue space suit, the Fireworks singer gave a tour of “the capsule that we have been training in for the last few days,” further showing her seat (No. 2), and her call name, “Feather.”

“I think I’m going to sing, sing a little bit. I gotta sing in space…” she declared.

The 13-time Grammy nominee is one of six icons set to fly into space for the 11th human spaceflight by Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, Blue Origin. Joining her are journalist Lauren Sanchez, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen, entrepreneur Kerianne Flynn, and CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King.

Speaking of her crewmates, Perry says in the video, “We are the ‘taking up space crew.’ That saying has had a different meaning to it, but I think it's now the first time ever that it’s a double entendre.”