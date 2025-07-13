Kim Kardashian sets record straight on longstanding claims about North West

Kim Kardashian reveals truth behind rumours about daughter North West

Kim Kardashian is clearing up any misunderstandings about her as a careless mom.

The 44-year-old socialite looked back at a decade old claim about North West after it resurfaced on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday, July 13, and shut down the rumour that she forgot baby North when she was one year old at a hotel.

Kim, who shares the 12-year-old with rapper Kanye West, revealed the insights behind the speculations around the clips which showed the reality star walking out of the building without her then-one-year-old.

The clip showed Kim walking to her vehicle and then returning back to the building and reappearing with baby North in her arms.

Kim reposted a video to her stories with a caption that read, "I wanted to show the look off before holding her bc her outfit didn't match mine! I didn't forget her!!!"

This is not the first time the media personality has addressed the scandal, however, previously discussing the issue on X in 2014, she said that she "went to the car to make sure the car seat was in because the day before we had a car seat issue."