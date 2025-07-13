Liam Payne’s final project makes ex Cheryl emotional

'Building the Band' features Liam Payne as 'guest judge'

Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, post humous project has officially released on Netflix.

The late 31-year-old pop star featured in show Building the Band as guest judge along with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

Payne’s former partner Cheryl, who is also mother of their son Bear, reportedly felt sad after watching the show.

According to the reports of the Mirror, “It is very sad for Cheryl. She’s very proud that Liam’s final project is now available for the world to see, but obviously it’s heartbreaking, too, after Liam’s death.”

Sources claimed, “It’s a poignant reminder to Cheryl – and to his fans – of how much more Liam could have done with his life. But that potential was tragically cut short.”

The 42-year-old TV personality is also worried how the show will affect Bear.

This is one of the reasons why “Cheryl wanted to continue with her own TV career – to show Bear that there is life after losing Liam, that you can be strong and that he can pick himself up. He can be anything he wants to be in life.”

Payne passed away on October 16, 2014, in Argentina.