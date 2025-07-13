Justin Bieber shows off power of creative freedom in 'Swag'

Justin Bieber's 'Swag' era shows power of creative freedom

Justin Bieber just proved that the best music happens when there are no strings attached.

After parting ways with Scooter Braun, the Baby hitmaker finally found the creative freedom he had long craved and made it count.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner has no regrets about ending his longtime professional relationship with former manager. On the contrary, the pop star had wanted to part ways "for so long" just so he could finally make music without limits.

"Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world," says a source to Rolling Stone.

"Having full creative freedom, sadly, is something new for him as an artist," the insider continued. "Not having to stress about creating the perfect single, or perfect album, allowed for him to create the best body of music he’s ever made."

The sense of freedom played a major role in shaping Swag, Bieber’s first album in four years, which was released on July 11, and what many dubbed it the "best music" of his career.

For the unversed, the Yummy singer and Braun, 44, worked together for more than 15 years before ending their business relationship in 2023.

Despite a rocky patch, including a legal battle over a financial dispute tied to the cancellation of Justin’s Justice world tour, the record exec has shown support for Bieber’s new music.

Braun described Swag as "beautiful" and "raw: in a post on his Instagram Stories on July 12.

"This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date," he lauded in a lengthy social media post.