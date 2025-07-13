Jason Kelce opens up about ‘close’ bond with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have grown closer in recent years

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce keep growing closer as they get older despite their age gap.

The 37-year-old retired Philadelphia Eagles centre shared rare details about his relationship with Travis whom he called his “best friend on the planet.”

Jason, who appeared with his NFL star brother in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, on Friday, July 11, told Starcade Media, "Travis and I have been close for a long time. Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different."

Talking about Travis as an uncle, the former footballer said, "Now it's just, he's my best friend on the planet. We get to talk once a week, and our families are close. He's a great uncle. I think we try to share the right amount on the internet, the viral moments and whatnot. But you also try to keep some of the stuff private... We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."

The sports stars were also joined by their dad Ed Kelce at the golf event and were spotted talking together in the driving range that day.