Jennifer Lopez surprises chef with late-night visit

Jennifer Lopez and her team made headlines after a surprise visit to a popular steakhouse in Sanxenxo, Spain, following her concert in Pontevedra.

The Grammy-winning singer and her entourage arrived at the restaurant O Xesteira at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, and enjoyed a culinary evening that left the chef and staff in awe.

According to chef Luis Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and her team had a huge appetite, devouring a wide range of dishes.

"They ate a lot, it seemed too much to me. In fact, I told the head waiter to take some dishes away because I thought they were not going to eat it all. Then maybe I regretted it a little bit, but they ate a lot," he said.

The group of seven people, divided into two tables, enjoyed a variety of dishes, including oxtail and cecina croquettes, salads, grilled leeks, a platter of cheeses, Galician blonde loin, cod, and turbot.

"Between the two tables they had two portions of oxtail and cecina croquettes, three salads, grilled leeks, a platter of cheeses, some pieces of Galician blonde loin, two portions of cod and two portions of turbot," said the owner of the establishment.

Despite being a media-savvy person, Jennifer Lopez's visit to the steakhouse was relatively discreet, thanks to the help of her security team.

"It was a totally disconcerting experience because she is a very media-savvy person, but her security team helped us a lot beforehand," said the chef.

The visit lasted just over 1 hour and 45 minutes, leaving a lasting impression on the staff.