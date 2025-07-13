Dua Lipa, Callum Turner go public with their romance

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner share sweet PDA during romantic evening at BST Hyde Park.

The One Kiss singer, 29, appeared to be enjoying some beautiful, intimate moments as she flashed a radiant smile with actor Callum, 35.

The couple was spotted backstage in the VIP area of Hyde Park, where Neil Young was scheduled to perform.

Callum could be seen hugging the singer tightly, as if he had been waiting for the perfect moment, before they shared a passionate kiss.

Dua looked stunning in a casual, festival-ready outfit, pairing denim shorts with a khaki tee to stay cool in the warm weather.

Meanwhile, Dua recently opened up about her future plans with her fiance, revealing that she would love to have children with Callum after their engagement announcement.

In the interview with Vogue, the pop star discussed her hopes for starting a family and expressed concerns about balancing motherhood with her music career.

'I'd love to have kids one day,' she said. But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time-how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take.

'I think it's just one of those things that's going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there's so much more to raising a child than just loving children.'