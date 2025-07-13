Brooklyn Beckham’s ex hopes Beckham family feud will ‘blow over’

Tallia Storm makes surprising claim following Brooklyn Beckham's kind gesture for sister Harper

Brooklyn Beckham’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, Tallia Storm, has weighed in on the ongoing feud within the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old Scottish singer, who previously claimed to have dated the aspiring chef in 2014, expressed confidence that Brooklyn will “100%” reconcile with his parents.

During her appearance at the BOOHOOMAN’s Festival Gifting Suite, the Boyfriend hitmaker said, “I think they’ll 100% get back together, all of them. Regardless of what you say of them, they are the most iconic family, and I think you cannot love Victoria… Every family goes through it, I’ve got a big family myself, and we’ll go there, we’ve all been there and it’s just a matter of time until there all besties again.”

Later in the conversation, the French Summer singer reflected on former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, calling her the “coolest person”.

Speaking exclusively, Storm added, “I think she’s just the coolest person, I see those videos of her, and she doesn’t take life too seriously, which I think is such a juxtaposition to how she dresses and how put-together she is, to have a sense of humour and be that put-together, everyone should aspire to be like her.”

This comes on the heels of Brooklyn, 26, putting aside family tensions to send birthday wishes to his sister Harper Beckham on her special day.

On Thursday, July 10, Brooklyn shared a picture on Instagram Stories featuring himself, Harper, 14, and his wife Nicola Peltz.

He captioned his post, “Happy birthday harper we love you x”.

It is pertinent to mention that the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham snubbed his father’s 50th birthday party in May.

For the unversed, Brooklyn has denied ever being in a relationship with Storm.