Benny Blanco's surprising confession about Selena Gomez shocks fans

Benny Blanco has made a surprising admission about his relationship with Selena Gomez.

In a recent episode of the Therapuss With Jake Shane podcast, Blanco revealed that he had never watched the Disney channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, in which Gomez starred as Alex Russo, until after he began dating her.

The renowned record producer and songwriter, 37, confessed that he was unaware of the show's details, saying, "I knew she was, like, a kid star, but I had never seen any of it.” He only knew the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song because Billie Eilish used it in her hit song Bad Guy.

Initially, Gomez was hesitant to watch the show with Blanco, but she later agreed to show him "a few good scenes". After watching these scenes, Blanco finally understood why Gomez had a strong connection to the show, quipping, "I get it."

It's worth noting that Gomez reprised her role as Alex Russo in the recent reboot Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and is expected to return for the second season.

Blanco's confession highlights the differences in their backgrounds and how their relationship has helped him understand her experiences and passions.