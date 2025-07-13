Blackpink, Fanatics team up for exclusive pop-up in Los Angeles

K-pop supergroup Blackpink has partnered with Fanatics and Complex to launch an exclusive pop-up in Los Angeles ahead of their highly anticipated SoFi Stadium dates.

The pop-up, which features merchandise from the recently launched Fanatics and Complex league collection, made in collaboration with the group, opened on Friday in the Fairfax neighborhood, drawing a long line of enthusiastic fans before its 11 a.m. opening.

The league collection includes NBA and MLB sports teams from Los Angeles (Dodgers and Lakers), Chicago (Bulls, Cubs, and White Sox), and New York (Mets and Knicks), offering a range of merchandise such as Mitchell & Ness Jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, and hats repping the teams and Blackpink.

The L.A. pop-up is the first of two that Fanatics and Complex will be holding throughout the group's Deadline tour, with another scheduled in New York from July 25 to July 27.

Fans can purchase the merchandise not only at the pop-up but also online on Fanatics' website and Complex's website, as well as the MLB Shop and NBA Store.

Additionally, a separate Blackpink-focused pop-up store opened on Friday at the Hollywood Palladium, offering immersive photo moments, interactive fan experiences, and exclusive merchandise.

Blackpink kicked off their latest tour earlier this month in Goyang, South Korea, where they debuted their latest single, "Jump," which was officially released on Friday.

The 31-show run, concluding in early 2026, marks the K-pop girl group's first all-stadium tour. The four-member group will perform a two-night run at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, starting on Saturday night.