Backstreet Boys kick off residency opening night with 'Larger Than Life'

Backstreet Boys stirs nostalgia with first Into the Millennium show at the Sphere, Las Vegas
The Boys are back, not on the street, but on stage with their Into the Millennium residency at the Las Vegas Sphere.
The nine-show run, which kicked off in July, marked a major milestone as the Backstreet Boys become the first pop act to headline the high-tech venue.
The iconic five, including Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, left nearly 20,000 fans speechless with a visually stunning, space-themed show.
As the audience was surrounded by visuals of a spacecraft, the group made a dramatic entrance, launching into the night with a rendition of one of their hits, Larger Than Life.
While the show is supposed to celebrate their Millennium album with a full tracklist performance, the group also surprised fans with their newly released single Hey, before diving into hits from Black & Blue and other albums.
From dancing to The Call and belting every word of Shape of My Heart, the crowd was fully in sync with the nostalgia-packed night.
While Backstreet Boys wrapped up the opening night with the iconic anthem Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), the Into the Millennium residency continues through August 24.
