Jeremy Renner speaks out about Sonni Pacheco's claims: 'I try to laugh'

Jeremy Renner has spoken out about the allegations made by his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, during their 2019 divorce proceedings.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Renner addressed the claims that he threatened to kill her and himself, which he has consistently denied.

When asked about how he handles stress in his life, Renner said, "Whatever stress I've had in life I've tried to find a way of laughing through it. And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out — you think, 'I'm just going to have a laugh at this stuff.'"

The Hawkeye star added added that being accused of things he hasn't done doesn't feel good, especially when it's public and known to everyone.

Renner confirmed that he was referring to the public allegations made by Pacheco during their divorce proceedings.

He rejected the notion that they contained any truth, saying, "No, and they happen all the time. It's all the salaciousness that happens out there. It's clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people."

Despite the media hubbub surrounding their divorce, Renner said that he and Pacheco now share custody of their daughter, Ava, and get along very well. "We're in each other's lives," he said. "It's lovely."

He also praised Pacheco for sending him beautiful pictures of her new baby.

Renner emphasised the importance of keeping his personal life private, saying, "It's no one's business. It's great." He also addressed his social life during Ava's early childhood, which Pacheco previously claimed included drug and alcohol abuse. Renner denied these claims, saying, "That's not really my style."

Renner described his home life in Los Angeles as non-traditional, saying, "The place in L.A. was where I was raising my child, where everyone learned to ride a bike and swim. I also had my music there. I had my meetings there. It was my dating life. It was my club. It was my home. It was all the things that encompass someone's life."

He added that he had an open-door policy for family and friends, and that his home was a place where people could gather and hang out.