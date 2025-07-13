Nicola Peltz shares close bond with family in laws

Nicola Peltz continues to maintain cordial relations with her family in laws, despite reportedly not being on good terms with her husband Brooklyn Beckham's family.

In a recent heartfelt tribute, Nicola referred to one of her in-laws as a 'chosen sister' and vowed to look after her 'for the rest of my life.'

Interestingly, these touching words were not at her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham or Harper Beckham- whom she had previously referred to as 'little sister,' but rather her brother Will's girlfriend, Kenya Jones, the daughter of the late Quincy Jones.

Nicola shared the emotional post following the music producer's death in November 2024.

Despite her frosty relations with the Beckham family, Nicola's bond with her in-laws on the Peltz side-appears to be much warmer.

A source close to the couple revealed that Nicola is extremely close to her siblings and their partners, and considers them her greatest support system.

The 30-year-old actress is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 83, and his model wife, Claudia Herner Peltz 70.

Alongside Nicola, the couple share eight children together: Mathew, 40, Will, 39, Brad,35, Diesal,27, twins Zachary and Gregory, 22, and daughter Brittany, 31.