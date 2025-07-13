Justin Bieber steps up for wife Hailey during important career milestone

Hailey Bieber takes big step for company as Justin Bieber stands by her side

Hailey Bieber is taking her business to places and her husband Justin Bieber supports her every step of the way.

The 28-year-old supermodel is hosting a global event in Mallorca, Spain, for the launch of her new product at Rhode, and Justin has travelled with her.

During their stay, the couple is staying at a luxury villa which costs $29,000-per-week and provides breathtaking views.

A source close to the couple told People Magazine that this trip was very important to Hailey because it was "pretty much Rhode's official step into the global beauty arena."

They added, "Hailey was excited, but also nervous. She loved having Justin there. He knew this was the biggest deal for her. He's super impressed by how far Hailey's taken Rhode and how focused she's on growing right now."

Speaking of the couple’s bond, the insider continued, "She loves that Justin shows up when it matters."

Their marriage remains strong as Hailey herself is also super supportive of her husband and trusted him fully as he explored his creative instincts for his new album, Swag.