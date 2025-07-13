David Beckham expresses frustration amid ongoing family drama

David Beckham, Romeo take internet by storm after social media drama

David Beckham and his son Romeo were spotted looking tense during a recent public appearance following social media drama with Brooklyn.

On Saturday, July 12, the father-son duo appeared somewhat zoned-out while watching Inter Miami take on Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In a viral image, the 50-year-old former football legend is seen wearing a blue shirt and tie, layered under a navy suit.

Romeo, 22, on the other hand, sported a grey Snoop Dogg T-shirt paired with green camouflage cargo pants and a stylish Rolex watch.

Their appearance comes hot on the heels of Romeo and Cruz Beckham unfollowing their estranged brother Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, on Instagram.

However, the aspiring chef sparked hope of reconciliation among fans as by extending birthday wishes to his sister, Harper Beckham, on Thursday, July 10.

A source close to Brooklyn told The Sun about his reaction to the sudden unfollowing, “They were as confused as everyone else. They first heard about it was when it was being reported.”

Despite the social media drama, Brooklyn and Nicola, 30, are still following David and Victoria Beckham on their respective Instagram accounts.

For the unversed, the family feud escalated after Brooklyn and the Lola actress snubbed David’s 50th birthday celebration.