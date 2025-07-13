Drake reignites Kendrick Lamar feud during latest performance

Drake sparks drama with Kendrick Lamar after settling lawsuit

Drake has still not resolved his feelings for Kendrick Lamar after a year of their feud.

The 38-year-old rapper sparked a loud anti-Kendrick Lamar chant during the second night headlining the Wireless Festival.

After hearing, “Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now,” fans started roaring chants of “F--- Kendrick.”

During the Drake & The Mandem showcase, the Canadian rapper shared the stage with UK artists including Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave.

After the In My Feelings hitmaker heard the chants as he removed his headset to clearly hear the noise, he said, “Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that.”

Taking a shot, he asked the crowd, “Y’all thought y’all could knock The Boy off for real?” to which the audience replied in a unified “no” and he began singing NOKIA.

The shade against Lamar came after long ongoing feud between the two musicians. The feud took the duo into legal drama after Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for promoting Lamar’s diss track, Not Like Us.