BTS’ V goes viral for vibing to Justin Bieber's new song from 'Swag'

BTS’ V sent fans into a frenzy by showing not so subtle support for Justin Bieber’s latest album, Swag, in a now-viral Instagram Story.

Posted on July 12, the moody black-and-white clip shows the K-pop star, real name Kim Taehyung, lounging in a mini pool while Bieber’s track Butterflies plays in the background.

At one point, V is seen holding his breath and floating underwater. The video quickly lit up social media, with fans swooning over both V’s music choice and artistic aesthetic.

"Taehyung in the water, Justin Bieber in the background, and us? Floating in our feelings," one fan wrote.

Another added, "V sharing Justin Bieber’s Butterflies on his Insta Story is such a mood. That song’s smooth vibes totally suit Taehyung’s taste."

A third fan quipped, "My boy never beats the Belieber allegations."

For the unversed, the 31-year-old Grammy winning singer surprised his fans with Swag release on July 11. The 21-track album features Butterflies, which has quickly gained traction thanks V.

Now, given the recent interaction by V, fans of both singers are now speculating about a possible collaboration between the BTS member and Bieber.