Taylor Swift unveils major stakeholders in helping reclaim her masters

Taylor Swift made quite a few bombshell claims during her most personal interview ever.

The 35-year-old appeared as guest on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights August 13 and revealed some of the most intimate details of her life.

The Wildest Dreams hitmaker spilled the beans on who helped buy back her masters: her mother Andrea Swift and her brother Austin Swift.

“Rather than send lawyers or management in a big crew, I sent my mom and my brother, who I work with, to L.A.,” explained Kansas City Chiefs tight end's girlfriend.

“They told [Shamrock] the whole story of all the times we’ve tried to buy it, all the times it’s fallen through, all the times we had gotten plans together and figured out something we thought was gonna work and then it didn’t at the last minute.”

However, finally she got the good news that she had been yearning to hear.

The Cruel Summer crooner detailed that a few months after the Super Bowl, Swift got a call from her mom while she was in Kansas City.

Unexpected to hear the magic words, the 14-time Grammy winner broke down in tears as she heard her mother saying, ‘You got your music’.

The first person she rushed to share the news was Happy Gilmore 2 actor.

For the unversed, Swift’s masters were purchased by Scooter Braun’s Ithica Holdings LLC in 2019 without her consent, and were later acquired by Shamrock.