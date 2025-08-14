Holly Willoughby enjoys at favourite spot from Phillip Schofield days

Holly Willoughby looked super excited while shopping on holiday in Portugal on Thursday.

The TV presenter appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the moment as she was pictured carrying a watermelon and cans of coke for refreshment before on her way back to the car.

It is the same destination where she famously enjoyed trips with her former colleague Phillip Schofield before their fell out over his secret affair with a much younger colleague at This Morning.

For context, Holly's outing comes after Phillip was spotted having fun in London with a male companion. He was accompanied by his male friend Joshua Luke Sharman, a London based nurse, during a visit to the LGBTQ+ cinema.

Holly Willoughby appeared to be living her best life moment during escape to Portugal.

The Dancing On Ice former host previously shared picture in a chic white swimsuit as she soaked up the sun and splashed in the the beachy waves.

The mum-of-three captioned her stunning beach snap, with a beach emoji, drawing wave of compliments from fans-some flooding the post with heart emojis, while others praised her timeless beauty.