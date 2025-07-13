How Hailey Bieber 'helped' Justin make new album 'Swag': source

Justin Bieber had wife Hailey’s full support while he worked on his new album

Hailey Bieber stood by Justin Bieber’s side as he worked on his new album, finding his true creative freedom.

The 28-year-old supermodel trusted Justin, 31, to listen to his artistic instincts as he worked on Swag, which he recently released.

"Hailey was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album. Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years," a source close to the couple told People Magazine.

The insider also detailed that the Grammy winner had true freedom to work on this record after he decided to stop working with his manager, Scooter Braun.

"Hailey supported Justin to follow his artistic instincts," the source continued. "She helped him to trust himself and do what Justin knew he wanted to do as an artist."

Swag was a creative risk for Justin as it leaned towards a different direction from his previous records. According to Rolling Stone, the Baby hitmaker was relieved to part ways with Braun.

“Breaking away from Scooter Braun and his team has been something that Justin has wanted for so long, and now that he’s fully free, he could finally share this album with his fans and with the world,” the outlet reported on Saturday, July 12.