Bobby Brazier urges brother Freddy to 'grow up' amid court drama

Bobby Brazier has urged his younger brother Freddy to 'grow up' as he 'opened up' about certain things he does not like about him.

The 22-year-old star, who recently announced his departure from the long-running BBC soap EastEnders, spoke about his 20-year-old brother Freddy, who is currently involved in a legal battle with their father Jeff over his welfare.

Speaking about the family rift for the first time, Bobby told The Sun on Sunday that Freddy is a 'sensitive' person and is a 'good boy' but added that growing up would serve him well.

'There are things I do not like about him and there are things about me he does not like. Freddy will be OK, I don't know if he looks up to me, but I look up to him in many ways, but he's a good boy.'

Reports claim that the brother's father Jeff, 46, has scheduled a court date in an attempt to prevent Freddy from seeing his maternal grandmother, Jackie Budden, 68, amid growing concerns over his well being.

However, Freddy admitted last month that he misses the bond he once shared with older brother Bobby.

In a touching Instagram, the Race Across The World star shared heartfelt throwback videos of the good times they enjoyed together during the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after the National Film Award winner sparked rumours of a possible reunion with his ex-girlfriend after the two were seen leaving an awards event together.