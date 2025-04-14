Post Malone unveils BIG news after headlining third day of Coachella

Post Malone, originally named as Austin Richard Post, performed as a headliner on Day 3 of Coachella, wrapping up the first weekend of the big event.
Following his big concert, news came out that the 29-year-old American rapper is heading for another major development in his successful career.
In 2024, Malone release his first studio album by the name 'F1 Trillion' that turned out to be a chartbuster.
The Circles vocalist expressed excitement over his next major project in a recent interview.
In conversation with Billboard on Sunday April 13, Post teased his next country album.
According to the singer, he has prepared around 35 new tracks for his upcoming album, which he might release soon.
Malone, while mentioning his collaborators Thomas Rhett, Ernest and Hardy, shared, “We just have fun. We just sit and f******* talk and make songs. And so I’m pretty excited for the new record already.”
According to the Sunflower hitmaker, they have “made probably 35 songs; it’s just a matter of which one’s rock, and which one’s sock."
"I sit there and listen to these songs, and I usually hate listening to my music, but listening to the band play, I get so excited.”
Malone gave an electrifying performance at the Coachella, which was headlined by Lady Gaga on Day 1.
