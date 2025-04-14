Princess Beatrice, Eugenie honour mum Sarah Ferguson amid Andrew drama

Sarah Ferguson receives heartfelt message from Beatrice, Eugenie amid Andrew heartbreak

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie honoured their mother Sarah Ferguson amid Prince Andrew's back-to-back controversies.

The sisters talked about the valuable lessons they have learned from their mom in recent social media appearances.

For the unversed, Prince Harry's former girlfriend Cressida Bonas and her sister Isabella Branson began a new podcast, titled, Lessons from Our Mothers, which featured the Princesses of York alongside other renowned figures.

As per Hello!, Beatrice and Eugenie opened up about their love for the Duchess of York, who played a significant role in their life.

Fergie's youngest daughter praised her mother in conversation with the host, she said, "For me, it's the fire inside, the strength inside you and how to bring that out, and how to pull it in when you most need it."

Cressida revealed that the York siblings "really cherish their mum, so having the opportunity to speak about and honour their mother was something they really enjoyed doing."

It is believed that Beatrice and Eugenie seemingly picked sides by publicly supporting Sarah Ferguson during the ongoing spy scandal surrounding their father Andrew.