King Charles 'ignores' Meghan Markle's new attempt to reclaim royal title

King Charles turns deaf ear to Meghan Markle 'HRH' title use in new letter

Meghan Markle once again made it to the negative headlines after she released a personal letter sent to her by a political figure from Ukraine.

For the unversed, the former Suits actress' husband Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the war-hit country and also brought special delights for her family.

As the Duke of Sussex reached home, Meghan shared a heartfelt video featuring Archie and Lilibet enjoying the bread on her Instagram account.

She also shared a photo of a heartwarming letter from Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, in which she was thanking the Sussexes for supporting the country.

However, she addressed Harry and Meghan as "Your Royal Highness," a title which was taken away from the couple after they stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

Now, The Daily Beast revealed that a friend of King Charles called this new attempt "outrageous." The source added, "Every time you think they can’t make it worse, they make it worse."

"The deal with the HRH was a way to stop them cashing in while letting them walk away with pride and dignity and trust, and now Markle is using her HRH on a website which seems to exist to sell jam," an insider added.

While revealing the King's possible reaction to Meghan's tactic, the source claimed he "doesn't allow himself to get angry about things like this anymore."