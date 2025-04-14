'Legal jeopardy' blocks King Charles, Prince Harry's reunion, royal expert claims

Prince Harry's recent visit to the UK did not lead to a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles, despite their schedules briefly overlapping.
The Duke of Sussex was in London to attend a two-day legal hearing regarding his taxpayer-funded security arrangements during visits to Britain.
Although, Harry was in the UK last Sunday and early Monday-just before King Charles and Queen Camilla departed for Italy-the father and son remained apart.
It has now been over a year since they met in person. Renowned royal author Robert Hardman believes Harry's ongoing legal action is the key reason.
Speaking on the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential, he explained, 'There is legal jeopardy which is simple fact that here you have the son of the King suing the King's ministers in the King's court and that just creates all sorts of legal problems.'
He added, 'It would only need Harry to have a conversation with his father and then afterwards let slip-it could actually bring down a court case.'
Harry awaits judgment, maintaining his family's safety remains his priority.
