Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey unwrap suspense ahead of 'The Last of Us' season 2

Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey sing each other's praises ahead of upcoming 'The Last of Us' season

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are singing each other's praises as they gear up for the second instalment of the HBO thriller.

During an exclusive interview with Esquire, the 21-year-old internet personality detailed her experience returning for season two of the highly acclaimed series.

She said, “There was sort of a fresh energy and excitement around it, which was really good. We had a good time. It was hard, hard work, as it always is, but the connections that you make with people on set just get you through.”

Meanwhile, the Gladiator 2 actor didn’t hold back from sharing his side of the story as he opened up about steering the ship for The Last of Us.

Pascal said of his beautiful co-star, “Bella was there before I got to the set for season 2 and was steering the ship. So, it felt really seamless for me. I got to do a scene first with you, and it was like getting right back to it, really.”

To which, Ramsey instantly replied, “I loved it when you came back to set. I missed you.”

Their interview showcased their strong friendship behind the scenes, prompting interactions to pour in on TikTok from around the world.

For the unversed, the hit series returned to HBO on Sunday, April 13, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more.