Princess Diana raised William with 'crown in mind'

Amid recent tensions emanating from Montectico, Prince William and the Royal Family have stayed true to the late Queen's success mantra: 'never complain, never explain.'

This reserved approach speaks to the values instilled in William from an early age-especially by his mother, Princess Diana. Diana was determined to raise her sons outside the royal bubble.

She made sure William and Harry understood life beyond palaces and privilege as she believed this was especially important for William, who would be King one day.

'They have a knowledge. They may never use it, but the seed is there, and I hope it will grow because knowledge is power,' she once said.

According to Andrew Morton Diana: Her True Story, Diana took the young princess to homeless shelters and hospitals. On the heartfelt occasion, William joined her on a secret visit to The Passage in London.

At a Christmas event, she proudly watched him bond with children with special needs: ' I was so thrilled and proud. A lot of adults could not handle it.'

Now, William carries those lessons forward, honouring his mother's legacy with quiet empathy.